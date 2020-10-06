$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $11.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 107,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,525. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

