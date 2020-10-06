3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.23.

Shares of MMM remained flat at $$162.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $153.83. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

