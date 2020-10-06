4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Tina Southall Acquires 1,000 Shares

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) insider Tina Southall acquired 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($23,441.79).

LON FOUR traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,794 ($23.44). 30,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,903. 4imprint Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,067.31 ($13.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $489.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,033.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,138.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,022.20 ($39.49).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

