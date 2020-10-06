$5.83 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will report sales of $5.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $5.98 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $3.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $22.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $23.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.14 million, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28).

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,396. The firm has a market cap of $145.23 million, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 0.08. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

