$668.50 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce sales of $668.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $677.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $748.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,385,000 after buying an additional 32,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $101.10. 6,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.