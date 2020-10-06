68,641 Shares in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 28.60% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIMS traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

