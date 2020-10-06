$70.57 Million in Sales Expected for New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $70.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.09 million to $71.37 million. New Age Beverages reported sales of $69.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year sales of $282.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.18 million to $309.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $416.43 million, with estimates ranging from $312.09 million to $520.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in New Age Beverages by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in New Age Beverages by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Age Beverages by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Age Beverages by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBEV stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

