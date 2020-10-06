$734.28 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to announce sales of $734.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the lowest is $733.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.93 on Friday. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $157,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after acquiring an additional 194,593 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

