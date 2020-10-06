888 Holdings Public Limited (888) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from 888 Holdings Public’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:888 opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. 888 Holdings Public has a 52 week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 273 ($3.57). The firm has a market cap of $973.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

