$955.56 Million in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $955.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $959.00 million and the lowest is $952.20 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $837.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,222. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

