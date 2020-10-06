Aave Price Reaches $48.50 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $48.50 or 0.00452089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, BiteBTC and Gate.io. Aave has a total market capitalization of $81.23 million and approximately $529,176.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.69 or 0.04890658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,674,735 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, IDEX, ABCC, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Alterdice, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.