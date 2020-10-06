Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $6,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 658,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

