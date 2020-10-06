Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (ALAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ALAI stock opened at GBX 49.52 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.26. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.98).

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

