Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm (LON:ASLI) Shares Gap Down to $108.00

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.00, but opened at $105.00. Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm shares last traded at $107.11, with a volume of 165,099 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.29.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 1.24 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.
Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm Company Profile (LON:ASLI)
Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.
