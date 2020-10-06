Actinium Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $165,728.23 and $1.03 million worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055425 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,826,650 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

