Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Actuant stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Actuant has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

