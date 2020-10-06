Adelphoi Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market cap of $75,341.39 and $216.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00085798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.01542675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00162838 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.