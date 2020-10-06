Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of ADNT opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adient will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

