Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

