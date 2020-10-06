Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Trading 63% Higher This Week

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $154.45 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 63% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00429704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002730 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

