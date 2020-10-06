Aeon (AEON) Reaches Market Cap of $5.55 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $5.55 million and $13,355.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.01032714 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 505.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

