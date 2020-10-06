AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $2.00. AeroCentury shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 1,470 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

About AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

