AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $2.00. AeroCentury shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 1,470 shares trading hands.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroCentury stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.30% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

