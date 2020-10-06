Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALRN. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.55.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

