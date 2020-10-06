AirSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $15.82 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and $10.69 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.55 or 0.04918667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032433 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AST is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

