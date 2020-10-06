Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,699 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.12 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

