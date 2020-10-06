Alaska Permanent Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $13,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $8,616,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $3,520,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 408.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $29.58.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.