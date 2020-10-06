Alaska Permanent Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 127,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

