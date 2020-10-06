Alaska Permanent Capital Management Purchases 6,501 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBCA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 7,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

