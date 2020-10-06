Alaska Permanent Capital Management Purchases 87,338 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 12.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $116,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,653. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

