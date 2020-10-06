Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and $6.74 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00608225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00073519 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049178 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

