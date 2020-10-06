AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of AIO opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31.

