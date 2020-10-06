ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

CBH opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

