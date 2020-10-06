Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.57.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,478.41. 10,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,407. The firm has a market cap of $1,008.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,531.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,410.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

