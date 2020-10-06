Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up to $113.88

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.88, but opened at $141.93. Alteryx shares last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 74,730 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.49, a PEG ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $211,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total value of $700,596.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,721 shares of company stock valued at $16,775,843 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alteryx by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

