Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 754.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Altria Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. 37,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,676. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

