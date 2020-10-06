AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) vs. Lamar Advertising (OTCMKTS:LAMR) Critical Survey

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and Lamar Advertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $2.61 million 9.14 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 4.14 $372.11 million $5.80 12.42

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Volatility and Risk

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lamar Advertising pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties -126.80% -32.92% -30.91% Lamar Advertising 16.38% 23.81% 4.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AMEN Properties and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $67.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats AMEN Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

