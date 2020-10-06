Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEE. BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ameren from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

AEE stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ameren by 30.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 322,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ameren by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

