American Express (AXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on November 10th

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

American Express has increased its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

NYSE:AXP opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

