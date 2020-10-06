American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of AXP opened at $103.89 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in American Express by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,843,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 368,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

