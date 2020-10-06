Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.56.

Shares of AMGN opened at $256.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,885,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

