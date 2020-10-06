Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.35. American Water Works reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $152.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

