Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $112,224.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,490 shares of company stock worth $381,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 852,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 198,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 115,918 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,319,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,427. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $956.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

