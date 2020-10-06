Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report sales of $482.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.00 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $465.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.27 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 1,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,841. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $88.28.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

