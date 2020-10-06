Analysts Expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. InterDigital Wireless reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $965,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,252. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

