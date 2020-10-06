Analysts Expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 42.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 90,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 2,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

