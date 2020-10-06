Analysts Issue Forecasts for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report issued on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year.

SLFPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

