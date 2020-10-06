Analysts Set Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) PT at $9.00

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

