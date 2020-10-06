Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Target Price at $27.10

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,501. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock valued at $161,182 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,829,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after buying an additional 460,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,951,000 after buying an additional 437,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,201,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

