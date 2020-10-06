Analysts Set Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) PT at $36.00

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.07.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,668 shares of company stock worth $4,968,374 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 19,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,759. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

